Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign is NOT just a vanity project, according to Caitlyn Jenner. She’s really here to be California’s next Republican governor, to paraphrase Caitlyn Jenner. That’s why she’s dodging questions about shit like “Have you signed any major entertainment deals tied to your campaign?” and “What are you going to do about COVID-19.” Because she’s definitely trying to win in September’s recall election and not because she wants more money, per Caitlyn Jenner.

The Olympian-turned-[whatever she does now??????] tried to affirm her self-attested seriousness at a press conference in Venice on Thursday, which Politico notes wa s only her second since entering the race in April. But when reporters asked whether she’d pursued any reality TV or book deals in connection with her recent political pivot—basically if she’s just doing this to further her entertainment career, as her recent jaunt to Australia to film an appearance on Big Brother VIP might suggest—she refused to answer.

After the event, Jenner’s team sent the following statement to the Associated Press: “She has not pursued any money-making ventures in connection with the campaign.” Why didn’t she simply say that at the time? Because “it’s not a question she was expecting.” Bad at doing things without tons of prior notice? Madame Governor. .. You have my vote.....

Anyway, after the press conference, Jenner went on what Politico describes as a “walk and talk” with a trio of homelessness advocates, none of whom had endorsed the self-identified politician at press time. “This is bullshit!” said Save Venice activist Lydia Ponce, who was trailing Jenner and friends. “She needs to talk to the people providing the showers, and the hot meals... t he money’s being spent, but you don’t want to hear that. This is all image.”

Also while walking and talking, Jenner and her prominent aide (slash long-rumored alleged girlfriend) Sophia Hutchins ignored and shut down questions about how she’d tackle COVID if she were to become governor. At one point, she did so by saying she wanted to focus on the issue of the day, Politico reports. “But we’re in a pandemic!” Fox 11 reporter Elex Michaelson yelled back.