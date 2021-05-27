Caitlyn Jenner Has No Idea What the Hell She's Doing

The covid-19 pandemic has given us a lot of time to think: About our relationships, about our health, about our relationship with work, about whether we want to run for Governor of California despite having subzero political experience and a scant voting record.

Fuck, sorry! That last bit is just about Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner, who has apparently spent the lockdown sitting in her Malibu mansion, thinking about how to stop homeless people from scaring her rich friends away. Last month, Jenner, a Republican, announced that she will be vying for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s seat if he is ousted in a recall election. It’s a long shot, but Jenner has already produced a beautifully vapid campaign ad, said something stupid about transgender children in sports, and gave a terrible Fox News interview with Sean Hannity in which she accidentally said she’s “pro-illegal immigration”... so we’re off to a great start.

Advertisement

In this video, Jezebel staff writer Ashley Reese delivers a rundown of Jenner’s quest to be the next Republican celebrity turned politician, and just how quickly it has turned into a shitshow.