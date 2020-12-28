Hello, Can I Interest You in Another Hilaria Baldwin Update?

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

Hilaria Baldwin, the gift that keeps on giving!

Less than 24 hours after Alec Baldwin posted a strange Instagram video defending his wife against accusations that she posed as a Spanish person and used a fake accent, a video clip has resurfaced of him imitating the alleged fake accent. The clip is from a 2003 interview with David Letterman, and involves Baldwin using the accent to do two impressions of Hilaria: one of her talking on the phone with her hair stylist, and another of her complaining about pregnancy symptoms.

Advertisement

“My wife is from Spain … I don’t mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way,” Baldwin reassures Letterman midway through the joke.

My wife is from Spain!!!

In Hilaria’s video from Sunday explaining why people have been made to believe she’s from Maj orca, Spain, and not Boston, Massachusetts, she blames the press for not making things clear enough. (She simply loves clarity.) Hm. What, then, are we to make of her husband , who claimed she was Spanish on an immensely popular late-night television show nearly two decades ago? Unclear!

Advertisement

There once was a woman Tana Mongeau

For whom the fourth Jonas got a tattoo

He posted a ‘Tok

It caused a great shock

After that no one knew what to do:

Soleil Moon Frye (??) and her husband Jason Goldberg (???) have separated after 22 years. [ Page Six

(??) and her husband (???) have separated after 22 years. [ Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached a custody agreement: They’ll each have their daughter Dream on alternating weeks and split holidays equally. So, that’s settled, b ut lest we forget, Chyna still has an ongoing lawsuit against several other members of the Kardashian family . [ Us Weekly

and have reached a custody agreement: They’ll each have their daughter on alternating weeks and split holidays equally. So, that’s settled, b ut lest we forget, Chyna still has an ongoing lawsuit against several other members of the . [ For me, the opposite of “cellar door” is “ Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” [ People