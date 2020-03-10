Billie Eilish Says 'If I Shed the Layers, I Am a Slut,' Addressing Body Image in Tour Video

Image : Getty

For as long as Billie Eilish has held her throne atop Gen Z’s pop hierarchy, she’s been criticized for her appearance: her style most regularly includes monochromatic men’s designer duds and oversized streetwear. Apparently, that’s enough to inspire think pieces about what her fashion means. In the past, Eilish has said that her fashion choices allow her to retain mystery free of judgment. Of course, that hasn’t actually been the case—the public is infatuated with what Billie’s body must look like, and so she’s chosen to turn that into poetry.

In a video interlude shown during her current world tour, which kicked off Monday night in Miami, Eilish is seen partially obscured while removing her top and reciting a monologue about body image. “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she says in the clip, the BBC reports. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?” Eventually, she descends into tar.

Here’s the speech in full, via The Guardian: