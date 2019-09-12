Image: Backgrid

All summer long, alleged college admissions briber Lori Loughlin shielded her weary head from the sun and prying eyes with what my colleague Maria Sherman accurately described as a “very good crime hat.” But on the eve of Felicity Huffman’s sentencing in the first of the bribery ring cases to be decided by a judge, Loughlin’s abrupt shift to brand new crime visor could also indicate a shift in her narrative.



Back in May, Huffman pled guilty to paying $15,000 to alter her daughter’s ACT scores. On Friday, a judge will decide if Huffman will spend one to four months in prison on the fraud charges or walk away with a year’s probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine. According to Business Insider, legal experts say that Huffman’s fate may affect Loughlin’s plea.

Around the same time Huffman pled guilty, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to buy their own daughters spots at USC. But if Huffman doesn’t get any jail time, Loughlin may want to change her plea like she changed her hat:

“Obviously if she sees other parents aren’t receiving jail time on their pleas … if I was Lori Loughlin, it would definitely encourage me to plead guilty — if that plea deal is even still open to her,” Adam Citron, a former New York prosecutor who practices at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron told Business Insider.

Her crime visor seems more open to the possibility of a bid for mercy than the protective flop of the crime hat. Paired with a crucifix and a “Positivity” tee, this looks like the garb of a woman who is about to write a heartfelt letter to the judge about the hardships of motherhood. But we will all just have to hold our collective breaths until tomorrow to know for sure. [Hollywood Life, Business Insider]

