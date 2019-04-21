Image: Getty

Sometimes, being high-profile participants in a widespread bribery ring can help bring two people closer together. But sometimes, it can tear them apart. Such is reportedly the case with Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as the stakes of their alleged crimes are (just now??) beginning to dawn on them.



“Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy,” a source told Us Weekly. God bless her for maintaining this extremely thick bubble of denial up until this point!

Although the 90210 alum is beginning to understand the severity of the situation. A second source told Us earlier this month that she “is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison.” The insider added that Loughlin would rather “go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

The situation, of course, is the whole “We [allegedly] paid $500,000 to bribe our academically mediocre children into USC by pretending they rowed crew” scheme. While the scandal has ensnared plenty of other rich cheaters around the country, there’s only one family whose matriarch has been booted from the Hallmark Channel, and whose daughter repeatedly bragged about not caring about school to her millions of YouTube followers. There’s just a lot of good material here!

Another source previously mentioned that Loughlin’s friends are pinning the whole plot on Giannulli, saying that “Everyone feels bad for her. They think the situation was something concocted by her husband.” the source said. “Her friends don’t like him.”



In fairness, Loughlin and Giannulli have been married for 21 years, so it’s not like Giannulli is some hot new fling that suddenly stampeded into Loughlin’s good-girl life, revving his engine on the cul-de-sac and making her try cigarettes for the first time.

Olivia Jade, meanwhile, is coping the same way any humiliated 19-year-old influencer would: By partying with her fellow YouTubers. No word on what the Other Daughter is up to, which means she may be the only one to emerge from this relatively unscathed.