Aunt Becky Is Sharing Lawyers With Husband, Which Isn't the Best Idea

In the midst of the ongoing college admissions scandal, Aunt Becky and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli appeared in a Boston court on Tuesday where very little was determined. The couple will share defense lawyers despite Magistrate Judge Page Kelly’s warning that there are risks when it comes to sharing legal council, who may not be super attentive to individual needs, in such a high profile case, but both parties were like, “whatever,” as Deadline reports.

Kelly also questioned whether Lori Loughlin and her husband “had any prescription or illicit drug use, alcohol or psychological issues that could impair their respective ability to understand the risk they were taking sharing lawyers.” They said no. Apparently the pair are sticking to their not guilty plea and their rock solid defense of “we didn’t know.” 

[The] hearing also revealed a glimpse of how Loughlin, Giannulli and their lawyers plan to mount a defense. In very Nixonian fashion, the two intend to force prosecutors at the U.S. District Attorney of Massachusetts’ office to question what Loughlin and Giannulli actually knew about what the scam’s “mastermind” Rick Singer, as one defense lawyer called the ex-call center manager today, was really up to for their daughters with his phony Key Worldwide Foundation.

Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court October 2 for a status conference. Until then, I’ll continue to look out for Aunt Becky crime hat sightings.

