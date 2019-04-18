Image: Getty

It turns out that the Giannulli-Loughlin clan has a prior history with USC-related scams, even before the fallout from the beautiful, endless college admissions scandal.



According to a 2016 post on fashion blog The Hundreds, Target Man Mossimo Giannulli lied to his parents about attending the school in the ‘80s so he could pocket their tuition payments:

He not only convinced his dad that he was a student by falsifying report cards, Mossimo got him to fork over fees with fake tuition bills. In fact, Moss used this seed money to initiate his foray into the T-shirt biz. “SC was expensive, so that was how I was starting my company. I used all that cash,” he declares unapologetically. He handled basic screenprinting jobs for campus organizations and then his ambition triggered. “I used to have hundreds of thousands of cash in my top drawer in my fraternity house. And I was like, ‘this is kind of too easy. I need a bigger platform. If I had a bigger account base, I could really kill it…’”

CNN confirmed that Giannulli was enrolled in the College of Continuing Education in the spring of 1984, but that the program is a non-degree program open to anyone “with no formal admission requirements.”

Olivia Jade, Giannulli’s daughter-influencer, recounted her father’s “college” hijinks on a podcast just days before the scandal blew open, saying,

“I don’t know if I am supposed to say this, sorry dad. But (her father) was like never enrolled in college, he faked his way through it. Yeah, so then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college.”

Advertisement

She also mentioned how she intended to use her own college experience to enhance her Brand.

“Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college... I think they did fine. Hypocrites. But I am so happy they made me go. That sounds so terrible, they didn’t make me.”

Bless this mess.