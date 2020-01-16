Ariana Grande is Getting Sued Over '7 Rings' But Apparently It's Not 2019?

Photo : Kevin Winter / Getty

In news that seems several months, if not an entire year, late, Ariana Grande is being sued by a hip-hop artist DOT (real name Josh Stone) who alleges that Grande ripped off the chorus of one of his songs in her hit “7 Rings.”

And this isn’t the first accusation of theft leveled at “7 Rings.” Several centuries ago, at the beginning of 2019, artists ranging from Princess Nokia to Soulja Boy to 2 Chainz all suggested that Grande lifted different elements of the song and video concept from their work. By this point, Ariana Grande has to regret “7 Rings.” I regret “7 Rings,” and I’m not even the world-famous pop star who wrote the infuriatingly catchy tune.

Stone’s track is called “You Need It I Got It” and his lawsuit alleges that “7 Rings” copied ‘key elements’ of his work in her song. For example, Stone’s song has the refrain: “You need it, I got it. You want it, I got it.” While Grande’s chorus contains the similar refrain “I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it.”

... Ooookay.

The lawsuit goes on to makes an even more comprehensive argument:

“Literally, every single one of the 39 respective notes of ‘7 Rings’ is identical with the 39 notes of ‘I Got It’ from a metrical placement perspective. Said another way, the rhythm and placement of the notes and lyrics are identical.”

And before you do anything else, please watch the video for “You Need It I Got it. No, I’m serious, please make it through at least the first 45 seconds of this video. For me. Please.

According to TMZ, Stone allegedly wants profits from “7 Rings” and an order from a judge prohibiting Grande’s track from seeing daylight again.

After listening to Stone’s song, I would like to decisively say...... no comment. [Variety]

Amazon CEO and richest person in the world Jeff Bezos is back in the news with his girlfriend, media personality Lauren Sanchez, after the two finally made their red carpet debut as a couple this week. Ever since Jeff and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos’s messy divorce last year—in case you forgot, it involved some questionably “sexy” sexts and alleged dick pics—it’s been common knowledge that Bezos and Sanchez were seeing each other.

In fact, it even came out that the National Enquirer reportedly paid $200,000 for access to Bezos’s “dirty” texts with Sanchez, subjecting us all to the horror that was the line: “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”

Congrats to the happy couple, and please keep your smartphone security measures up to date. [Page Six]

