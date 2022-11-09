The midterm elections that were supposed to be a “red wave” turned out to be more of a trickle. We still don’t know which party will control the House or Senate, but it was clear from exit polls that abortion motivated a lot of voters.



Yes, there were some devastating wins for anti-abortion politicians, like the reelections of Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Greg Abbott (R-TX), and Brian Kemp (R-GA). Ron Johnson and J.D. Vance won Senate seats in Wisconsin and Ohio, respectively.

But overall, candidates with extreme views on abortion and who want to meddle in people’s reproductive decisions had a very tough night. Let’s roll the tapes.