Kristini Karamo, Donald Trump’s choice for Michigan Secretary of State, predictably opposes abortion rights—b ut she took the usual anti-choice talking points to a new, much weirder, level on her podcast in October of 2020 .

“Abortion is really nothing new. The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is. And we need to see it as such,” Karamo said. This episode was first unearthed by CNN’s KFILE.

Later in the episode, Karamo explained why abortion was a particularly bad child sacrifice. “When people in other cultures, when they engage in child sacrifice, they didn’t just sacrifice the child for the sake of bloodshed,” she said. “They sacrificed the child because they were hoping to get prosperity, and that’s precisely why people have abortion now: ‘Because I’m not ready. I don’t wanna have a baby. I don’t feel like it. I don’t have time. I wanna make more money. I want my freedom.’ So you’re sacrificing that child hoping to get something out of their death, which is your freedom, your happiness, your prosperity.”

Advertisement

Of course, “ child sacrifice” is a very real thing, and it refers to the killing of an an actual child. A fetus is not a child, therefore abortion is not child sacrifice—i t is basic reproductive healthcare.

But Karamo does not seem particularly interested in science or facts or reality in general. She also believes you can open yourself up to demonic possession via sexual relationships with the possessed—a very normal view for the person potentially running a whole state’s elections to espouse .

I’m not sure what I expected from the woman who entered politics by pretending she witnessed voter fraud in Detroit while observing the vote counting for the 2020 presidential election. But did I expect her to compare abortion to satanic child sacrifice ?

Honestly, sort of. When I wrote about her podcast earlier this year, Karamo had aired an episode that suggests that accepting trans people will lead to civilization just “keep going and going to the point we get all off the scales into pedophilia.”

Advertisement

Sadly, I do know what is coming if Karamo wins her first statewide election. The state Republican P arty chose her as its nominee for the position last month. She will continue to promote the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent.



We can laugh at her weird satan shit and unhinged podcast , but Karamo is one more election away from controlling a swing state’s electoral process. That should actually terrify everyone.