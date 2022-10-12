The hits just keep on coming for Nevada’s Republican Senate nominee, Adam Laxalt. The state’s Trump-endorsed former attorney general was part of a viral news story last week for being one of the beneficiaries at a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser—the one where Mehmet Oz spoke in front of one of Hitler’s cars.

Now, the Nevada Independent reports that 14 members of the Laxalt family have endorsed his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The paper obtained a letter from the group, which doesn’t mention Laxalt or his Senate campaign, but praises Masto, who also served as attorney general of the state. “We believe that Catherine possesses a set of qualities that clearly speak of what we like to call ‘Nevada grit,’” the letter said, adding, “Catherine has consistently demonstrated a fierce loyalty to her home state of Nevada. She has always put Nevada first—even when it meant working against her own party’s policies.”

The group told the outlet that “no further comments will be made, as we believe this letter speaks for itself.”

Advertisement

It’s a pretty big embarrassment for Laxalt, but safe to say he’s probably used to that by now. When he was Nevada’s Republican nominee for governor in 2018, 12 of his family members urged people not to vote for him. (He lost to Steve Sisolak by four points.) This time around, his family is taking an even bigger step in officially endorsing his opponent.

It’s not the first time family members have shat on their political relatives in public. Also in 2018, six siblings of election-denying Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) urged voters to support his Democratic opponent. In 2021, some of them said he should be kicked out of Congress for downplaying the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

We hope the Laxalts don’t have to share food with each other this Thanksgiving.