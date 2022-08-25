Blake Masters—the Republican Senate candidate attempting to unseat former astronaut Mark Kelly in Arizona—quietly removed any mention of supporting the fetal personhood movement from his candidate website on Thursday. Instead, two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and completely upended healthcare as we know it, Masters wants to paint a more palatable image as he competes in a purple state.

The change, first reported by NBC News, was noticed after Masters published an ad using the medically impossible term “partial-birth abortion” to explain his stance as “commonsense,” while saying his opponent’s views are too “extreme.” (Again, terms like partial-birth abortion are not medical terms, it was conjured to make abortion provision seem seedy and dangerous to patients. Abortion is an incredibly safe medical procedure.) After the ad was published, Masters’s campaign then launched a new version of his website that included “re-writing or erasing five of his six positions,” according to NBC News.

Advertisement

Currently missing from his website is his past support of the fetal personhood amendment. Masters website previously said that he supported “a federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed.”



Now, Masters’ website partially reads: “I believe that Roe v. Wade was a bad decision, and Dobbs returned the power where it belongs: to the state legislatures and to the people.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

Masters won the Republican Senate primary earlier this month, easily beating his closest opponent by nearly 100,000 votes. However, with only 40 percent of the vote, Masters failed to be the first pick of a majority of Republican voters.

It is not that surprising that a Republican candidate, endorsed by Donald Trump, supports a fetal personhood amendment. What is surprising is that Masters is now seemingly backing away from this when Arizona has already passed a law implementing fetal personhood. The 2021 state law that says a person exists from fertilization onward is currently blocked by a federal judge.



Advertisement

So why would Masters back away now? Maybe it’s because of the landslide victory of the pro-abortion ballot measure in Kansas. Maybe it’s because one recent poll found that seven in 10 Americans want to vote on abortion with more than half saying they would vote for legalizing abortion. And people voting to protect abortion access is definitely not what conservative nutjobs imagined when they said let’s send abortion back to the states.

Abortion is wildly popular. Bodily autonomy is a winning issue, even (and I’d argue especially,) in swing districts. For years, people thought abortion couldn’t be taken away; it would just be slowly hacked away, and only in those southern states, anyway. The last two months—and the last year of six-week bans—have shown people what’s possible.

Advertisement

Masters doesn’t need to look into a crystal ball to see that being anti-abortion is a political liability. Being anti-abortion is a surefire way to lose and he’s started to take notice. But I would bet my credit card debt that it doesn’t mean his views have changed.