You'll Probably Need to Know the Names of These TikTok Teens

Image : Steven FERDMAN / AFP ( Getty Images )

If the TikTok app has ever cursed your phone, you’ve probably encountered a viral video of Charli or Dixie D’Amelio, pioneers in a legacy ge nre of celebrity fame: “teenagers who are famous for doing weird dances on the internet.” These days, they’re everywhere. On your phone, on television, out in the streets of Los Angeles. You can’t escape them on websites like the Daily Mail, nor can you run from their visages in TMZ or People or even Star and Life & Style. Have teens yourself? You’ll probably hear their name once or twice. You might even be a blogger like me, who feels like the walls of internet fame are swiftly caving in on you, while a haunting TikTok remix of a Lana Del Rey song makes your ears bleed.



Like many famous families, the D’Amelios banked their fame on just one sister, Charli, who is the youngest. Her presence on TikTok, since her early days on the app in 2019, can best be described as staccato, dance-like motions to random songs. It made her incredibly famous. Now, she’s signed with UTA, a Beverly Hills talent agency that also reps Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, and she is currently best known for her incredibly public falling out with the now-infamous Hype House, as well as being roasted on an almost hourly basis by Alt TikTok, where users make more “niche” and risqué content such as a CGI Dora the E xplorer smoking weed with a deepfaked James Charles. But a fter the Hype House’s roster of sweaty and perpetually shirtless teen boys gained massive popularity on the app, the D’Amelio s severed their ties. According to an interview with t he Hollywood Reporter in May, she just wanted to vibe, and they just wanted to make money. Sad!

Then there’s older sister Dixie, who, in true Frankie Grande fashion, just wants to crawl out from under the shadow of her sister’s “dance moves.” She is also signed to UTA, but only gained a following via her sister. Together, they reign as the first family of TikTok, though, a nd unlike Charli, Dixie wants to act and sing and be famous for literally anything but TikTok. So far, she’s “starred” in a Youtube series, and released a variety of singles. They can mostly be described as “fine.” If you use TikTok with any frequency, you’ve definitely heard her single “be happy.”

What’s most interesting about the D’Amelio s is the extended universe into which they have slotted themselves . The sisters were previously beefing with fellow TikTok star Addison Rae, who has formed a budding friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, for some unknown reason. According to the sisters, Rae liked some “shady” comments about Charli, like one claiming she was not, in fact, the “prettiest girl” on TikTok. Together, all three share a mutual friend in the spooky Supreme Sister herself, James Charles.

More interesting still is that, in recent weeks, the two have been spotted at Nobu, Hollywood’s haunt amid the pandemic paparazzi drought. It’s why I’m talking about them at all. Weird, isn’t it? Time is flattening, and the process by which teen celebrities get famous is speeding up. It’s probably TikTok’s fault, seeing as the app has been unencumbered by restrictions placed on Hollywood’s former popularity machine. I could also blame it on TikTok’s tendency to uplifting sterilized sameness in its popular creators—Hype House, Sway House, Kombucha Girl, and Addison Rae, already popular celebrities—but these two are like, actual teenagers. It feels wrong to be mean! [Just Jared Jr.]

Here’s the scoop: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo of the Target Mossimos had a big house, which they sold at a jaw-dropping discount for a slightly less big house somewhere else. It’s shocking!

Page Six reports that Aunt Becky and Mossimo “relocated” to a “six bedroom, nine bathroom farmhouse in Hidden Hills, California” after selling their 12,000- square- foot mansion to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18 million dollars. The new pad, meanwhile, cost them the low, low price of $9.5 million. They’re downsizing, obviously! Either way, I’m sure Loughlin, Mossimo, and all their crime hats will do just fine. [Page Six]

Watching Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani interact is making me disassociate.