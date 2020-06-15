TikTok Teen Residence 'The Hype House' Has Reportedly Been Bling Ring'ed

Screenshot : Hype House Instagram

The Hype House, a mansion exclusively populated by TikTok famous teenagers–a mostly white, very good looking group known for dancing while staring directly into camera—has been burglarized, BuzzFeed reports. Luckily, none of the TikTok stars were residing in the property during the break-in: a few weeks ago, the Hype House crew moved into a new mansion called the Clout House, though they still rent the Hype House property. (Typing that, I’ve never felt so close to death.)

Advertisement

Apparently a few girls and their mom broke into the Hype House to film their own TikToks, allegedly while wearing clothing left there by the TikTok celebs (that’s an easy way to get caught, and also strikingly similar to the plot of The Bling Ring). The group’s various posts have been deleted from their accounts, but of course were uploaded elsewhere.

One of the girls who participated in the break-in posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram, saying that “a caretaker lead us to believe it was okay to see the home,” and arguing that they didn’t “steal anything.” That’s very inventive! One member of the Hype House/Clout House, Kouvr Annon, said that the group stole her tattoo gun and her fish went missing. She said she found the tank by the toilet... so I have some bad news for her.

Advertisement

Annon also claimed to have found the house in total disarray upon arrival, when she and the other TikTokers had the property professional cleaned by “their maids” before the girls and their mom entered it. That fact mostly just makes me mad at these children for having maids.

At least the trespassers don’t seem to have taken any of the designer loungewear duds all TikTok celebrities seem to treat like a uniform. I look forward to whatever television dramatization or YouTube series buys their story. You know, unless criminal charges are filed—which, according to Insider, is likely. Law enforcement is on the case, per the following statement by Hype House management:

“Considering the fact that there simply is no ‘caretaker’ for the house, or anyone beyond the current Hype House residents (who weren’t home at the time), that has the authority to breach security, open the security gate, and ‘invite’ strangers into our home, we have turned the full investigation over to law enforcement and will follow their lead regarding next steps and holding the appropriate individuals accountable for their actions. Regarding accountability, regardless of intent or lapses in judgement, breaking an entering, trespassing, and property theft are criminal offenses that will not be tolerated by the members of Hype House or law enforcement. From here, we’ll defer to law enforcements and the legal system to determine the appropriate outcome for those involved.”

Advertisement

Not cool.