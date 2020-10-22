Yeehaw, Noah Cyrus Wore Nude Bodyhose At the 2020 CMT Awards

It’s Fine

Screenshot : CMT ( Fair Use

Of course, a country music award show is conceptually more conservative than something that would air on MTV, but the year is 2020, the performances have never been so diverse, and if Cyrus wants to strut around in her almost-birthday suit, I say the more power to her.



It also looks like the back of her bikini bottom might’ve been a bit of a thong, which is also glorious. She’s challenging Cher, or something.