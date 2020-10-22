Yeehaw, Noah Cyrus Wore Nude Bodyhose At the 2020 CMT Awards

I’ll give it to you straight: Noah Cyrus, the singer once known for selling her tears and introducing the world to rapper Lil Xan, performed nearly nude at the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, TN and she looked bangin’. The littlest Cyrus, whose own solo music traverses genre lines between hushed alt-pop and country trap, was there to perform her feature on Jimmie Allen’s “This Is Us, ” the kind of contemporary R&B-meets-country-pop sound that has done my arch nemeses Dan + Shay so well on country radio. Anyway, in the official video for the song, Cyrus wears a completely transparent bodysuit. On stage at the CMT Awards, she wore a much more conservative take on the infamous fit: a sequined bikini secured inside a nude-colored bodysuit, complete with big gloves, big boots, big hair and a big bedazzled cowboy hat. Naturally, the look was divisive, but anyone who didn’t like it is wrong—she looks so good. It’s so fun!
Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.
It’s Fine
Of course, a country music award show is conceptually more conservative than something that would air on MTV, but the year is 2020, the performances have never been so diverse, and if Cyrus wants to strut around in her almost-birthday suit, I say the more power to her.
It also looks like the back of her bikini bottom might’ve been a bit of a thong, which is also glorious. She’s challenging Cher, or something.
It’s Fine!
Check out her performance, too, if you’re into that sort of thing. It’s truly apparent that she’s just wearing a skin-toneed bodysuit, but try telling my family down in the heart of Texas that! (Once again, their opinions are wrong, and this look rules.)
