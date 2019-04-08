Image: Getty

The Academy of Country Music Awards—not to be confused with the Country Music Awards, like I did for thirty minutes this morning—took place Sunday night in the country music capital of Las Vegas, Nevada. The looks were sparkly in a way that screamed “We’re on the Strip!” but also “Reba is here!” Let’s talk about them, kicking things off with Florida Georgia Line and their Florida Georgia wives, pictured above.



Tyler Hubbard rocked our first (and certainly not least) cowboy hat of the evening, as well as a plush, sky blue Missoni suit. Brian Kelley wore a custom, dark Denimcratic suit. Needs more yeehaw, if you ask me.

Image: Getty

Carrie Underwood shined bright like a diamond, or many diamonds, thousands of diamonds, in a Nicolas Jebran dress. Chrissy Metz’s sequins-on-sequins gets a yes-on-yes from me, and how dare anyone mistake Kelly Clarkson for a seat filler in this black Alexander McQueen gown?

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Finally, some color: Lady Antebellum fits scream “Spring break, bitch!” Hillary Scott rocked Missoni; Charles Kelley looked dapper in Alexander McQueen and Dave Haywood broke out the Prada. Kacey Musgraves is always the best dressed person in every room, and this sunset-rainbow-pastel-blush flared suit is absolutely no exception. Harry Styles is shaking. Maren Morris looked sweet in a lavender mini-dress with an exaggerated train.

Image: Getty

Chris Stapleton and his wife brought the Southwest goth goods; Nicole Kidman, her Christopher Kane dress, and Keith Urban were a happy throuple; Brandi Carlile’s beaded blazer is art.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Jimmie Allen might’ve had my favorite menswear look of the evening—those lapels, that red, those kicks, oh my! Reba’s cowboy boots and burgundy fringe dress came to play, and Khalid, who always wears a turtleneck, wore a neon yellow one this time.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Much like how their country radio hit “Breathless” leaves me anything but, Dan + Shay’s ACM looks were extremely snoozy. I can’t even call them bad, just, boring? Zzzzzzzzzz.

Image: Getty

If it weren’t for their cowboy hats, I’d say the men of Midland would look like Greta Van Fleet. Thank goodness for those cowboy hats?

Advertisement

Image: Getty

It’s the country corner: Jason Aldean is never not ready to hit the ranch right after the award show. Brooks & Dunn still got it after all those years (check out that statement belt buckle!) Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean should fully pivot to country music. The fact that the fabric of his cowboy hat matches the leopard print of his booties—it’s magic.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

More cowboy hats! Justin Lynch went head-to-toe brown and still managed to look kinda hot. He’s definitely taking his horse to the old town road. CAM’s look is a little too early-00s Disney Channel for my liking, but the hat is great. Justin Moore probably killed the snakes to get the skin for his boots.

Image: Getty

Actor Beth Behrs look reads a little costume-y on her, but it’s a costume I would very much like to own now, thank you very much. Jake Owen’s rose art suit is very San Antonio, and for that reason, I love it. Diane Warren can do and wear no wrong.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

And now for some men: Brett Young’s patterned suit is unfortunately wearing him and not the other way around. Who gave Wilmer Valderrama a chain wallet? Kane Brown looked fine, as always. Sharp as heck.

Image: Getty

Advertisement

Welcome to the Black Parade, Old Dominion. These are some emo fits.

Image: Getty

Normally I’d think Ashley McBryde’s pantsuit is only so-so, but with her tattoos and styling, I think she looks wonderful! Danielle Bradbery’s Grecian glam works and CMT host Cody Alan and his fiancé Trea Smith compliment each other so well.

Advertisement

Image: Getty

Last and least, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph of the most recent season of the Bachelor! With just how much that franchise shoves country music upon its contestants, it’s no wonder they’d show up to the 2019 ACM Awards. They also looked basic in black which, you know, is their style. Where’s the pizazz, y’all?