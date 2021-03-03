While the Windsors Investigate Meghan Markle's Rudeness, Perhaps They Could Look Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Pedophilia

Image : Dan Kitwood ( Getty Images )

As the highly anticipated Oprah interview of the newly-American Windsor faction draws nigh, the remaining English royals, their flunkies, the British tabloids, or some combination of the above have gone into damage control overdrive, with the same tired story they trot out every time they want English people all riled up at Meghan: she’s rude.

According to a recent report by the Times of London, several former palace aides allege that Meghan was a bully who left them “shaking” after their encounters. The piece paints Harry as a spineless enabler, insisting “What Meghan wants, she gets.”

In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for the Palace has told the Guardian that these particular allegations of bullying are going to be taken very seriously:

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” the spokesperson said. “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

Speaking of enablers and potential lessons to be learned, how about that Prince Andrew, huh? In legal depositions surrounding the allegations that Jeffrey Epstein ran a decades-long sex trafficking ring alongside his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew’s name came up over and over. In one unsealed document, Virginia Giuffre, one of the whistleblowers in the case, alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old and that Prince Andrew was fully aware of the fact that she was a teenager at the time. In her memoir, Giuffre also alleges that Prince Andrew groped her and another young woman with a puppet of himself used on the British humor program Spitting Image.

The Palace has responded to these allegations without the same zeal with which it’s prepared to investigate those of being mean to aides. Instead, “Randy Andy” as the tabloids once dubbed him, has missed a few photo opportunities and no longer has a “job” as a royal, meaning that he has to go to fewer parties with tiny hats or, if he does, refrain from being photographed at them.