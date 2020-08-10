Prince Andrew May Have a Foot Fetish and Other Horrible Revelations from the Deposition of Virginia Giuffre

Image : Paul Kane ( Getty Images )

On July 30, a sizable amount of documents were unsealed from a defamation suit between Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, a woman who was allegedly trafficked by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teen girl, and who wrote a memoir about her time with the pair. The documents, which were unsealed by Judge Loretta A. Preska in late July as part of Maxwell’s sex trafficking charges, include depositions from Giuffre and her full, unpublished manuscript for The Billionaire Playboys’ Club, which names some of the people she allegedly met during her time with Epstein and Maxwell. In the manuscript, Giuffre repeatedly calls her time with Epstein and Maxwell a form of “first-class slavery,” and describes many gruesome instances of “erotic massages” given to Epstein’s friends from the time she was just 16 years old. Of all the characters in her memoir, though, some of the worst allegedly occurred with Prince Andrew, Duke of York.



In the manuscript and subsequent unsealed depositions, Giuffre details alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew in London, New York, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, at a mansion owned by Epstein. Giuffre also claims that these encounters were mandated by Epstein and Maxwell and in one instance, involved a “puppet made in his image” which, she claims, the Duke allegedly fondled her with while Epstein and Maxwell watched.

The manuscript is, without question, a collection of horrors and atrocities as revealed by a person who claimed to have lived through them. While the deposition revealed that some of the manuscript is not entirely accurate (Giuffre’s recollection of exact dates is faulty and proven to be off by a year), Giuffre did not waiver in her recounting of specific encounters with Maxwell, Epstein, and Prince Andrew, who she recalls was a fan of her feet.

According to Giuffre, she traveled to London with Epstein, where they would be having dinner and going dancing with a “Prince of England.” “I was disappointed when [Maxwell] told me it was the Duke of York,” she writes, “Charles’ younger brother Andrew.” Giuffre said she was formally introduced to the Prince at Maxwell’s London apartment, where Giuffre claims Maxwell asked the Prince to guess Giuffre’s age. Giuffre says the Prince guessed correctly—she was 17 at the time. The four of them had dinner and went out dancing, Giuffre claims, and writes:

He was whispering sweet nothings into my ear and kissing my neck. I would just giggle not knowing how to reply to an aging man with a bad smile and terrible moves, it would sound too much like a lie if I retaliated back about his swagger. He was the most incredibly hideous dancer I had ever seen and I couldn’t help but laugh...

After the night of dancing, Giuffre and Prince Andrew allegedly returned to Maxwell’s London apartment, where Giuffre writes that she was expected to give the Prince an erotic massage. This description of what happens next is particularly vomit-inducing and not suitable for public consumption—she writes that they engaged in foreplay and that he was “adorning my young body,” particularly focused on her feet.

Giuffre writes in this section that she was unwilling to reciprocate any foot action and instead moved to get him out of the tub that they were sitting in. She describes the alleged sexual encounter that happened after the tub as “the longest ten minutes of my life.”



The next time Giuffre and the Prince were in the same room, according to her manuscript and deposition, was the alleged puppet incident when Prince Andrew arrived at Epstein’s New York mansion as a “surprise” for Giuffre. Another woman, Joanna, was also present at the time, according to the deposition. The two women claim they were groped by Prince Andrew by his own hand and that of a puppet. After Andrew had allegedly groped both women, he and Giuffre moved to a private spa room in the house for another “erotic massage.” Giuffre writes in her manuscript, “I wanted to run and hide feeling his hands on me again.” She says she attempted to lessen the contact by offering to rub his feet but that “by the look in his eyes I knew he could care less about a foot massage...He indicated where he wanted me to touch him and how.”

Giuffre alleges that she was sent to Epstein’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to meet a surprise guest and cater to him for the weekend—the surprise guest, she writes, was Prince Andrew, who “wrapped his arms around my waist and greeted me like an old friend.” Over a course of days she and Prince Andrew were alone in the mansion, she says, with the exception of a few housekeepers and bodyguards. “My job was to entertain him endlessly,” she writes in the manuscript. Giuffre explained in her deposition that “entertainment” meant doing whatever the Prince wanted, which included sex, massages, licking between her toes, and horseback riding. Giuffre added, “He loved my feet.”

According to Giuffre’s recollection, all of the instances with Prince Andrew occurred while she was a teenager. Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell have denied all of the allegations made against them by Giuffre and several other women. Criminal charges have not been brought against Prince Andrew.