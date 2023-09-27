Travis Kelce’s Ex Seemingly Shades Taylor Swift After Self-Identifying as a ‘Girl’s Girl’

After a Sunday football game that played out like a Wattpad YA romance novel, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly very much still feeling things out. But that hasn’t stopped people like Kelce’s ex, life coach and influencer Maya Benberry, from talking. In a Tuesday interview with the Daily Mail, Benberry, who met Kelce on his 2016 reality dating show Catching Kelce, accused her ex of cheating on her— “ once a cheater, always a cheater” is how she put it .

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart,” Benberry, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star for a few months nearly seven years ago, told the tabloid. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her.” In old, now -deleted tweets reviewed by the New York Post, Benberry previously accused Kelce of cheating on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole, who Kelce dated on and off between 2017 and 2022.

In any case, eagle-eyed fans—and Page Six—have since noted that Benberry’s ~girl’s girl~ warning to Swift came only after Benberry appeared to like a very shady comment about the singer on Instagram. The comment, replying to a new post from Benberry, calls Swift a “FRAIL GAIL” who “beside her fame is 5.” Hmm! And by Tuesday evening, a source from Kelce’s camp issued a staunch denial of Benberry’s che ating claims to TMZ, calling her comments to the Daily Mail “a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame .” Said source also asserted that Kelce hasn’t spoken to Benberry in five years.

Kelce himself offered few details about his well-documented weekend hang-out with Swift on the new episode of his podcast Wednesday , revealing only that his friends and family who watched the Chiefs game with her “[talked] about her in great light,” that he found her “ballsy” for coming out, and, in an apparent reference to Swift’s music, that the two “just slid off in the getaway car at the end.”

Given the almost comical hyper-scrutiny Kelce has faced over the last 72 hours—including conservatives losing their shit over the athlete once kneeling during the National Anthem and endorsing covid vaccines—I’m fully prepared for Benberry’s comments to be the tip of the iceberg of a lot more people saying a lot more things about this man.

We’re currently being bombarded by one very famous person’s memoir after another, and now, Julia Fox has entered the chat with Down the Drain, out next month. Naturally, Fox dishes about her brief but aggressively public romance with Kanye West in early 2022. A nd in a new interview with the New York Times, she makes a particularly surprising revelation about the rapper: that the two didn’t have sex. She didn’t detail sexual encounters with West in the book, she told the Times, “because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.” Oh???



Meanwhile, she concedes to the Times that the rest of her memoir does go into pretty graphic detail about her sexual past. Why? “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?” she explained. Fair! Fox continued, “I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.” Well, if nothing else, her memoir will be good fodder for the group chat.