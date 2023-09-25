It's Official: Taylor Swift's Caught a Case of Jock Itch

If you’ve been online for even a minute this weekend you know that two monumental events occurred: the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement (!) with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after nearly five (!) months (!) on the picket line. And a pop star and a prolific tweeter-turned-professional football player went public after weeks of speculation, baby!



Of course, I’m talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And if their first outing as two hot, young, famous people getting to know each other is any indication, it’s time to get this girly some Lotrimin because it looks like she’s caught the jock itch.

On Sunday, Swift took a break from celebrating the emancipation of Sophie Turner and made a casual, totally non-committal appearance (read: very earnestly cheered alongside Kelce’s mother in a luxury box) at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Now, if you thought she simply had a hankering to see last year’s Super Bowl victors trounce the Chicago Bears, you’d be wrong. Swift made her way to Missouri on invitation from Kelce himself, a source told People.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” they told the magazine. “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’”

“She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” said source added. If true, she’s so real for that! I can think of no better observation of the Sabbath than to listen to a white man from Westlake, Ohio speak in a blaccent. If I had to imagine what Kelce circa 2011 might tweet in reaction: When girls a tend there man’s game...#plus.

As in everything Swift does publicly, her attendance at the game garnered play-by-play documentation. By the looks of all of it, she had a great time crushing what appears to be vodka crans and chicken tenders (with ketchup and ranch), and of course, bonding with Kelce’s mother. Basically, she’s an honorary Midwest girlfriend now. Don’t believe me? When Kelce commemorated his own touchdown by joc-in in the end zone, Swift just...kept jumping up and down. If that didn’t stop her dead in her tracks, well, there just might be a future here.

After the win, the pair were seen leaving together in Kelce’s convertible (license plate: getaway car) and one TikToker claimed Swift later paid for an entire restaurant’s meals which—if it happened—is a commendable flex on a first date.

Though this outing looks to be confirmation that these two are at least flirting with the idea of dating (or that they’ve recently taken the Kris Jenner kourse in PR relationships) I have some lingering questions. Has Swift seen Kelce’s tweets? No, seriously. This one is— at the very least—a beige flag, no? Also, does he understand why the tomahawk chop is wrong? Finally, has “Electric Feel” stopped playing in his head yet???