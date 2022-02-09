Picture this fairytale romance: A mutual friend gives a famous stranger your number. You fly out to Miami to meet, and a date that was supposed to last just one night becomes a three or four day affair. Finally, it’s time to go public with your love, but first, a whirlwind trip to image bootcamp to obliterate your personal sense of style.

Advertisement

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Julia Fox confirmed what anyone who scrolls through her IG feed could guess: Before she and Kanye West began publicly dating in December, she was given the full makeover special. “I was only supposed to go there for the night and then I was supposed to fly back the next day. We ended up staying three or four extra days, and it was like we were on the Kanye workout plan,” she said. “We got to work. We were like, okay, we’re going to do this. If I’m going to be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit, just because I’m a little lazy.”

Fox didn’t elaborate as to exactly what kind of work she had to put in, but I’m picturing something along the lines of the makeover scene in the Princess Diaries, only with much more denim, latex, and black eyeliner. She also copped to dressing more like Kim Kardashian these days, which would be tough to avoid given the fact that they’ve had the same stylist. She’d like to see her new beau get more credit for Kim’s journey from mallwear chic to Met Gala fixture, though. “If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye,” she told the podcast.

She also said that she and West were boyfriend-girlfriend official, which puts them in some familiar company, as Pete Davidson suggested in a new interview that he and Kim K have achieved the same vaunted status. F rom the outside, at least, that seems to be pretty much all the relationships have in common. Davidson gave the interview from his messy room, where his bed was covered with stuffed animals and a Kim Kardashian prayer candle sat on a West Elm dresser. Absolutely nothing about the scene read “guy who chooses his girlfriend’s clothes.”

At least Fox described herself as being a willing makeover subject. “I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone,” she said during the podcast appearance. “And I love that because I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that because I’m stubborn and I’m going to wear the things that I’m comfortable in.” Yesterday, Page Six reported that “sources close to the pair” say they’re in an open relationship—which means that hopefully Fox gets to go on at least some dates in her comfy pants.