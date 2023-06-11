It’s Broadway’s biggest night, and the stars of the American stage did not come to play.

Advertisement

The 2023 Tony Awards kicked off Sunday night in New York City’s United Palace. Some Like It Hot is up for a whopping 13 awards. Jodie Comer’s one-woman play interrogating sexual violence is up for four. Ariana DeBose of BAFTAs rap fame is hosting the ceremony for the second year in a row. And we couldn’t be more excited to see who takes home what—and whether Jessica Chastain makes it halfway to EGOT status for her role in A Doll’s House.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what everyone wore on the hot pink carpet. We’ll update as the night goes on.