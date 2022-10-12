If allegations that Lea Michele can’t read are true, here’s hoping she can’t hear, either: In an appearance on The Michelle Collins Show on Tuesday, Michele’s Glee co-star Chris Colfer was a hard no when Collins asked if he’d like to see Michele in Funny Girl.



“Oh,” Colfer told Collins, “m y day suddenly just got so full.”

“So, you’re not seeing Funny Girl is my guess, while you’re in town?” Collins asked him. Colfer replied, “No, I can be triggered at home.” Woof!

Colfer, who was pretty quiet when a number of his Glee co-stars alleged that Michele had cultivated a toxic work environment on set and made racist and anti-trans comments, clearly seems to have taken a side in the conflict. As a refresher, in 2020, shortly after Michele posted her support for Black Lives Matter on Twitter, her co-star Samantha Ware replied, “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!’” Ware alleged that Colfer had made the entire set of Glee a toxic environment and was supported by other co-stars, Amber Riley and Alex Newell, who shared memes encouraging her as she spilled the tea. Around the same time that Ware alleged Michele’s racist behavior, trans model Plastic Martyr claimed Michele once tried to eject her from the women’s bathroom. In 2021, Heather Morris told the Everything Iconic podcast that Michele was “very unpleasant to work with.”

Following the accusations, HelloFresh dropped Michele as a brand ambassador, and she eventually issued a lengthy pseudo-apology, acknowledging that she “definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”



More recently, after she was officially cast in Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl, Michel e kind of addressed the incident to the New York Times, blaming her actions, or the perception of her actions, at the time on the fact that she has “an edge.” “I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes,” she said. “That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”



Blind spots, shortcomings, and edges aside, Michele has received rave reviews for her performance both onstage and backstage—as well as a TikTok in which she plays into the rumor that she can’t read. In September, Page Six reported that Michele had learned the names and birthdays of everyone in the cast and crew of Funny Girl and was ”being so nice, she makes Julie Andrews look like a bitch.”

Colfer is the latest, but not the only former Glee co-star to make a comment about seeing—or not seeing—Michele on Broadway. Kevin McHale recently told E! News that they haven’t talked in a while and that he doesn’t “have any plans” to see the show, adding, “I’m sure she’s fucking phenomenal in it.” And Jenna Uskowitz told Entertainment Weekly that if she’s “in New York, I will go see it, ” but that she hadn’t reached out or spoken to Michele.

Colfer’s currently in New York to promote the 1o th anniversary of his book series, The Land of Stories, according to Page Six. Spot him anywhere but the August Wilson Theatre.