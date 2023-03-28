The Man Behind #Scandoval on Cheating: 'Hindsight’s Always 20/20, Man'

One needn’t watch even five seconds of Vanderpump Rules to conclude that Tom Sandoval— otherwise known as the man who, seemingly overnight, became the most reviled Bravolebrity in history for having a longtime affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss—isn’t exactly known for delivering the profound-est of proclamations. For instance, were you aware that he’s a “cyst” white man?

Now, days after the show’s “nuclear” reunion taping, Sandoval has waxed poetic on infidelity to paparazzi during a run-in at a strip mall: “Hindsight’s always 20/20, man,” he mused. “It’s like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should’ve, would’ve, could’ve done to make it better.”

Advertisement

Frankly, I need this man’s soliloquy on adultery about as much as I need his trumpet solos, which is to say, I don’t. But kudos on his concision, I guess? He absolutely should’ve, would’ve, and could’ve just kept his goat cheese balls in his basket, but alas....

Sandoval then went on to further state the obvious: “Yes, I could’ve handled things way better. Of course.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sleep Sale Sleep Sale - Brentwood Home Good snoozin'.

Take up to $150 off select mattresses and top them with 10% off bedding and a 10% off adjustable frame. Shop the Sale at Brentwood Home Advertisement

Advertisement

In case you needed a short list of the things Sandoval (a 40-year-old man) could’ve done way better—apart from practicing monogamy—here are a few: He could’ve issued an immediate apology to his partner of nine (!) years (!) at the outset, as opposed to begging on behalf of his business; he could’ve not taken his rumored new girlfriend to the same restaurant he celebrated his nine-year anniversary with his ex-partner just months earlier; and he most certainly could’ve delivered this scintillating commentary wearing something other than a tie-dye hoodie and necklace that appears to have been beaded by an actual child (or Raquel). But hey, hindsight is 20/20, or whatever!

At the rate Sandoval’s going, I wouldn’t be at all shocked if he committed himself to a wellness program for cheaters à la Becky G’s ex.