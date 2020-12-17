Tom Cruise Reportedly Launched Into Yet Another Tirade Against Mission Impossible Crew, 5 Members Quit

Image : ANDREA PATTARO / AFP ( Getty Images )

Looks like the only Mission Impossible is getting actor Tom Cruise to stop yelling at crew members—and getting those crew members to adhere to strict covid-19 safety protocols put in place to keep everyone safe. U.K. tabloid

The Sun reported that Tom Cruise launched into a second rant on Tuesday, causing five crew members to quit. That tirade has yet to hit the internet , but I can’t wait until it does. Allegedly, Cruise was pissed that news of his first rant went public.

A source said, “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.” They continued, “But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

On Wednesday, a three-minute recording of Cruise berating the Mission Impossible staff for violating social distancing measures on set went viral—allegedly, two staff members stood close together at a computer screen, causing the actor to scream at them. According to The Sun, Cruise has been taking restrictions very seriously—even hiring “a cruise ship so staff can isolate.”

I appreciate him for recognizing that this pandemic is no joke, but continuing to scream at employees is only going to make them want to quit, right? Someone tell the guy there are effective ways of getting your point across, and this ain’t it. [The Sun]

Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers—the only B lack cast member on the reality show—is “proud” Bravo finally parted ways with Jax Taylor. Who isn’t?

“The thing is, honestly, I’m proud of Bravo, because Bravo knew that wasn’t the light they wanted to show. They were standing up against people who are just not a good, [or] right fit for [the] Bravo network. So I think what he did, and what Stassi [Schroeder] and Kristen [Doute] did, it’s just not a good fit for Bravo,” she told TMZ. “I’m proud of that network. It means a lot to everyone watching. I’m sure everyone is proud of Bravo for doing that as well.”

Bravo, of course, hasn’t made it clear whether or not Taylor left on his own accord or was fired, and Stower had something to say about that, too. “If he was fired, all I’m going to say is that it makes sense, that he was fired. But I think I read something that they didn’t write their own statements and all that, and normally that happens when people are fired. But at the end of the day, I do hear that Brittany [Cartwright, Jax’s wife] is pregnant, and I wish her all the best.”

When asked if she has any advice for Jax, Stowers offered the burning, “I hear people are getting coaches to help them know about culture. I hear that’s a thing now. Maybe he can get a coach to teach him about black culture and how to be nice to others, to be kind.”

In June, Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for calling the cops on Stower after they learned she slept with Jax Taylor. (Jax cheated on his now-wife Brittany with Faith.) Apparently, Schroeder and Doute later told police that Stowers was robbing people in Los Angeles, citing an article about a different black woman who was accused of those crimes. It wasn’t until December that Bravo gave Jax and Brittany the boot, and no explanation was given—I assume it might have something to do with all the racism, but who knows! [TMZ]

Britney Spears got a cute new quar haircut. [ E! Online

got a cute new quar haircut. [ Kyle Chandler ’s daughters are sick of him quoting Friday Night Lights—Coach Taylor, call me, I’ll listen. Wink. [ Us Magazine

’s daughters are sick of him quoting Friday Night Lights—Coach Taylor, call me, I’ll listen. Wink. [ Celebrities Ian McKellen ! [ Variety

! [ If Sophie Turner can give birth while wearing a face mask, you can wear one to the damn Walmart, Susan. [ BuzzFeed

can give birth while wearing a face mask, you can wear one to the damn Walmart, Susan. [ Lil Baby is throwing a birthday party for George Floyd’s daughter, which is cute, but is it covid safe? Come on! [ TMZ