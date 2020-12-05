Jax Axed and Brittany Too…ittany

Photo : Erik Voake ( Getty Images )

Two more Vanderpump Rules stars are out!

In an Instagram post from Friday night, Jax Taylor, who’s been with the show since its 2013 debut, announced that neither he nor his wife, Brittany Cartwright, who joined the main cast last year, will be back for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff’s eventual ninth season, whenever that will be.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” he wrote. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

A Bravo spokesperson later confirmed the news to Variety.

Though this is not known for sure (why did I literally just use the word “confirmed” fuck), it would appear that Taylor’s dismissal might have something to do with a 2017 tweet about how former Vanderpump star Faith Stowers was “wanted by the police” and “going to jail” after disgraced former cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reported Stowers to the cops for a crime she didn’t commit. The racist incident led to Schroeder and Doute’s dismissal from the show in June , and fans as well as Stowers herself have called on Bravo to do the same with Taylor.

With a full quarter of the show’s main cast let go over their treatment of Stowers, should Vanderpump Rules even come back at this point? Variety suspects that it’s in for a major retooling if it does , perhaps setting the action around Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s TomTom Bar. If the network does go the major reboot route, they’ve got plenty of time to do it as all of Lisa Vanderpump’s dining establishments are closed due to the ongoing surge of covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County, where nearly 9,000 new cases were reported on Friday alone, per the county’s Department of Public Health.

Nathy Peluso in this clip I can’t stop watching : Este culo es natural—



Me, fully 2 to 3% silicone: No plastic!!!!

“I did go out with Kanye [West] once,” Kenya Moore revealed to Wendy Williams on Friday, per Page Six, and—surprise! “That was a disaster.”



“Somehow, we ended up going to his house, and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. “I was lost. He left me alone. I was just there for, like, five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

Jeremih is out of the hospital following a terrifying brush with covid-19 and recovering at home. [ TMZ



is out of the hospital following a terrifying brush with covid-19 and recovering at home. [ Actress and parfumière Tara Reid denies pitching a movie to Nicole Kidman in the comments of one of The Undoing star’s Instagram posts after pitching a movie to Nicole Kidman in the comments of one of The Undoing star’s Instagram posts. [ Page Six

denies pitching a movie to in the comments of one of The Undoing star’s Instagram posts after pitching a movie to Nicole Kidman in the comments of one of The Undoing star’s Instagram posts. [ “It was a really challenging year to lose yet another member of our cast,” said Matthew Morrison about fellow Glee star Naya Rivera’s tragic death in July, “but we’ve just bonded together so much through this experience.” [ Us Weekly