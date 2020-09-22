Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Pregnant, Let the Vanderpump Rules Baby War Commence!

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Vanderpump Rules resident bad boy, the perpetually delinquent and casually racist Jax Taylor, is going to be a father. I gasped when I read the news, as I imagine any day one Bravo fan might. His wife Brittany Cartwright is pregnant, and I can’t stop imagining what demon spawn he will have helped create . It’s a real good vs. evil debate here—Cartwright is fine, Taylor’s a hot monster—who knows how the kid will turn out?

Taylor and Cartwright, who got married in a weird fake castle in Kentucky in June 2019, told People their baby is due April 2021. “We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go,” Cartwright said. “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

Taylor apparently added this statement, which sounds like nothing he has ever said before:

“I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can’t wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions. My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me. I can’t wait for all the school functions, sports, dance. Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can’t wait to just teach them things. I can’t wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about.”

He must really want his kid to dance!

Over on Instagram, both Taylor and Cartwright shared the same “we’re pregnant!” images, except she captioned her s with, “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” and he wrote, “Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad..” It’s almost too fitting.

A few hours before the reveal, Stassi Schroeder, now best known for getting fired from Vanderpump Rules—an exit that was prompted by her calling the cops on Faith Stowers, the show’s only Black cast member—posted a photo of her own baby bump, captioning it, “25 weeks. Our Clark Passenger is poppin’.” Too bad her thunder was stolen? Let the Vanderpump Rules baby wars begin!