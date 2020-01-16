Things Aren't Looking Too Hot for Aunt Becky and Her Husband

Image : Getty

A new year brings a new update on the Aunt Becky front. As you may recall, last year actor Lori Loughlin was implicated in a juicy college admissions bribery scheme in which she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly dropped $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and the other one into USC. While other rich parents have taken deals, Aunt Becky is holding out. As new information comes to light, that proves to be an increasingly idiotic decision. Case in point: Becky and Giannulli apparently “rejected” a “legitimate approach” to getting their older, not-famous daughter (Isabella Rose) into the university, Page Six reports. And this time, it’s Giannulli whose under the microscope.

In new evidentiary emails dated Sept. 27, 2016, a University of Southern California development official offered to “flag” Isabella Rose’s application, which Giannulli replied to with, “I think we are squared away,” before joking, “The nicest I’ve been at blowing somebody off.” Prosecutors argued that is an example of Becky and Giannulli “specifically reject[ing] [a] ‘legitimate’ approach” to enrollment because “universities—as part of their legitimate admissions process—regularly solicit donations from the families of prospective students, and… such donations can have a material effect on admissions decisions.”

According to USA Today, just days before Giannulli sent the email, ring leader/college prep advisor/big time grifter Rick Singer informed the couple that “a fake profile portraying their older daughter as a crew recruit was in the process of being made.”

Also, just last week, Federal prosecutors accused Becky of withholding additional “discovery evidence despite requests from the government,” USA Today reports. Seems like the move of a guilty person, but as she has assured the public time and time again—she really doesn’t think they’re guilty.



Aunt Becky and her husband pled not guilty to charges related to the ongoing college admissions scandal twice—in April and November of last year. If they are convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison. But that never happens to really rich people , right?