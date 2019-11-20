Aunt Becky running out of options! The window has long passed for her to flee the country in a private jet loaded up with her many yoga mats and crime hats. There’s also the rapidly rising sea level in Los Angeles, meaning she’ll soon be marooned high in the Hollywood Hills, living off oranges and other foraged fruit from her famous neighbor’s backyards. Worse, documents filed with a federal court Tuesday reveal Aunt Becky plead not guilty to new indictments in the college admissions scandal.



The New York Post reports that both Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli submitted documents to a federal court Tuesday pleading not guilty to new charges brought against them in October. Because of this, a Wednesday hearing charging the couple with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery was cancelled.

Earlier this year, the couple pleaded not guilty—despite others like Felicity Huffman accepting deals for doing the opposite—to charges of fraud and money laundering. [NY Post]

An opinion: If you start a war with a litigious, trigger happy pop star with a penchant for making examples out of her enemies, at least have the courage to face them in public? Multiple sources tell TMZ that Scooter Braun will not be attending the American Music Awards, amid a public battle over the rights to Taylor Swift’s masters, and her ability to perform them at the award show. According to the outlet, he’ll be in Tampa, Florida, partying at an Ariana Grande concert.

Last week, Swift posted a message to fans claiming Big Machine Records exec Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun were blocking her from performing at the show, or including her old catalog in a Netflix special about her life. Big Machine hit back, claiming they had no right to block her from performing, while also alleging she was using her fanbase to win a contract negotiation between her and her old record.

Still, when will Scooter Braun learn by example? Taylor eats the weak for a living. And it wasn’t like Kim Kardashian destroyed the pop star’s reputation by fleeing an awards ceremony! [TMZ]

I can’t stop thinking about Kristen Bell posing for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

