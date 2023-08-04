The Vogue Parodies and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles That Got Us Through the Week

Well, we sure didn’t lack for news this week. From the Lizzo accusations to Trump’s (third!) indictment to the start of tomato season, the first weekend of August gave us all some post-heatwave end-of-summer whiplash. Since we can’t relax and unwind by literally removing our brains and dropping them into a pitcher of water with dozens of those fruit, mint, and flower-infused ice cubes, we’ve once again rounded up all the best movies, books, TikToks and music that have soothed our souls and entertained us.
If you’d like to recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here, or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”