The Vogue Parodies and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles That Got Us Through the Week

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Final Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

I could not believe how much and how hard I laughed at this movie, but then again, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (who previously teamed up for the likes of Pineapple Express and Superbad) were writers on it. The story isn’t as sophisticated as those in the Spider-Verse animated series, but the overall tone is along the same lines. The animation is singular (generally, the 3D renderings have a roughness to them like clay that hasn’t been entirely smoothed, but there are also pastel-looking accents). The music is very hip-hop forward (A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?” and Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” are featured). The humor is self-aware (one villain says the turtles look “like little Shreks”) and at times outrageous (April, a high school student voiced by The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, went viral during a news broadcast for her school, and we get to see the memes of her throwing up rainbows).

Advertisement

A climatic scene involves a bunch of mutants driving around in a car singing 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up” (and then when the action picks up, it even more absurdly switches to the Slackcircus “What’s Going On, Prince Adam’s Red Hot Dance Mix” version). It feels really weird stanning superhero movies, but this ruled–not quite as much as Across the Spider-Verse (my favorite movie of the year so far) but close! —Rich Juzwiack