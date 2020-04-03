The Very Longwinded Fued Between Jeffree Star and the Kardashian-Jenners

Image : Getty/Getty/BACKGRID

Beauty guru and extremely extra YouTuber Jeffree Star loves to beef. To my knowledge, every insult hurdled his way results in a multi-part clap-back. That’s totally fine—the man knows that drumming up drama makes for trending vlogs and skyrocketing sales. You may love to hate him, like many people love to hate the Kardashian-Jenner clan. (You see where this is going, right?) Star was in the news this week feuding with Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old son.

In reality, the beef is a continuation of a long-winded battle; it has been years since Star and the Kardashian-Jenners first began butting heads, and while you and I may have forgotten their long history of quarreling, the internet remembers everything. So let’s remember.

Jeffree Star vs. The Kardashian-Jenner family, a beef history.

April 2016

In a since-deleted Tweet, Jeffree Star posted a picture of Kylie Jenner’s lip gloss brushes, labeling them “unacceptable.” Jenner quickly responded to the issue and announced her company would work on repairing her defective applicators. According to Seventeen, in another deleted Tweet, Star said there was no bad blood between them, and that he only wanted to see a quality product from her in the future. She responded:

Water under the bridge, right?

Nope!

May 2016

I n an interview with Racked, Jeffree Star accused Jenner of price-gauging a poor quality product. “She found a lab that makes a $5 formula and they’re called Colourpop. They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. I’m bored,” he said. “If the product didn’t suck, I wouldn’t have anything to say. I was just being honest and I had no idea it was going to get so big. I was just giving my honest review. She tweeted me some half-ass response like ‘I care about the industry too’ [referring to her “I have the same passion” Tweet above] with a heart and I was like you didn’t address anything I said. Typical.”

Typical?

August 2016

Apparently, Star had a change of heart when Jenner’s “Kyshadow” palette hit the market a few months later, because he gave it a favorable review and his seal of approval, ending the video with his now-infamous declaration of “This is Jeffree Star approved.”

September 2016

The next month, Star was all about Kylie’s Fall lip kits. Perhaps a friendship was forming?

May 2017



Or not! Jeffree Star “accidentally” announced Kylie Jenner’s new liquid lip colors before she could... she didn’t seem to mind, but I doubt it sat well with her.

August 2017

And now, for another sister: In another series of since-deleted Tweets, Star went after Kim Kardashian West’s cosmetics, writing, “Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk.” and “I’m never a fan of finger swatches so I’ll have to try the @kkwbeauty on my face for a final verdict but... doesn’t look great so far,” according to US Weekly.

She responded on Snapchat by defending him:

“Guys, I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being, you know honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning from the best... I welcome honest, you know, comments about my product and because of it I’m swatching better now. So everyone get off his ass, and let’s not be so negative. We’re all in this together, there’s room for all of us. Love you, Jeffree!”

A few days later, Jeffree Star posted a video review of KKW’s powder contour and highlight kit, but he actually liked it... hmm...

December 2017

Any goodwill was gone by the holidays, when Star accused Kylie of stealing his liquid lipstick packaging. But that was only the beginning: he also posted a scathing review of her $360 brush set, stating that “This brush set with its cheap old vegan, aluminum fucking silver is just not worth the price point,” in a video review. “I definitely think that you’re paying for an over-hyped celebrity name and the price—I know, we’re all just like ‘the price’—I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

March 2018

Kylie Jenner removed Jeffree Star from her mailing list. He was pissed.

April 2018

In a review of Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty collection with Mario, Jeffree Star began by telling his audience, “Now, I know you shady bitches thought that just like Kylie, Kim took me off the PR list—she can actually take some criticism.” It ends up being Jeffree Star approved, and apparently he has a new favorite sister.

July 2018

Star includes Kylie Jenner cosmetics in a video titled, “FULL FACE OF BRANDS THAT HATE ME.” In the review, he says, “I just think that there’s so many [Kylie] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore. It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment. Maybe it will re-excite me in the future, maybe not, but right now I’m kind of like over it.”

March 2019

This is when things get juicy. Jeffree Star, in a Tweet that miraculously was not deleted, stated that Kylie Jenner got the controversial (and straight-up false) “self-made billionaire” title and cover of Forbes because he turned it down.

In the same month, Star called out Khloe Kardashian for calling out Jordyn Woods and her Red Table Talk. I’m not sure why, because it truly has nothing to do with him or makeup...

July 2019

Jeffree Stars posts yet another video reviewing a Kylie cosmetics item—this time, it’s a critique of her skincare line with some help from collaborator Shane Dawson. H e refers to the move as a “money grab.” “My face feels basic,” he said. “ Feel me. Basic!”

April 2020

Other tedious and remarkably petty stuff probably happened at the end of 2019. At any rate, Spring of 2020 is when things really get interesting: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son, Mason Disick, now ten years old, secretly joined Instagram and went live on his stories, revealing that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t actually back together. His mom deleted the account but he quickly reappeared on TikTok, where a fan asked who his favorite beauty guru was. He responded, “I don’t really watch makeup YouTubers, but I think James [Charles] — he’s really nice. Because Jeffree Star is, like, spoiled AF.” As one of the most spoiled kids on the planet, you can only imagine that he must really hate the guy—or that his sense of familial loyalty is strong. Respect.

Star got wind of the comment, and in a since-deleted Tweet wrote, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago. Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!” Like many of his past tweet and delete moves, I assume someone told him that feuding with a child is not a great look. Everyone’s gotta learn sometime.

Will Star continue to bully to a ten-year-old who clearly has no understanding of what “self-made” means because he’s a Kardashian and a literal child? Will Kourtney delete Mason’s TikTok account, ruining everyone’s fun in the process? Will Kylie respond in some sort of “told you so” fashion? Will Kim continue to play the long game and keep out of the drama? The answer to all of those is probably yes—and I look forward to Star’s next vlog on the topic, undoubtedly dropping soon.