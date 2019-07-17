Image: Getty

Is it a feud if only one person throws the shots? Does a tree fall in the woods... something-something? According to Perez Hilton, a site I still read in the year 2019, BeauTuber Jeffree Star has reignited his beef with “self-made” makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Here’s what happened:

Two weeks ago, Jeffree Star posted a video to his YouTube channel where he, alongside Shane Dawson, an O.G. YouTuber who specializes in bad journalism “conspiracy” videos and may or may not have ejaculated on a cat, reviewed Kylie Cosmetics skincare line. I’ll save you 30 minutes by giving you the bullet points: Star takes it as an opportunity to shit on her products, declaring, “My face feels basic. Feel me. Basic!” They mock her pregnancy and her wealth, which is strange because, as my coworker Joan Summers pointed out, they are both millionaires themselves?

Moving on. The video was published about half a month after Star posted a different video titled “Never Doing This Again.” and excused himself from getting involved with the ongoing James Charles/Tati Westbrook YouTube beef of May 2019. (Here’s your guide to that drama, if you’re so inclined. It’s much too involved and petty to recount here.) For someone who said he wanted out of a sister scandal, he sure loves to create new beefs.

That is all too say—maybe Star genuinely only posted the Kylie review because his subscribers asked him to—he wrote in the description box for the above video, “Today Shane Dawson and I are trying Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line, Kylie Skin! This has been such a highly requested review, but it has been sold out and we all know little ole Jeffree ain’t on the PR list! But Shane ordered it… And it’s HERE! Watch our unfiltered and honest thoughts and find out the REAL truth about Kylie Skin.” Sure, fine. Except! Star also commented “Hahahahahha.” on a sneak preview of Jenner’s latest summer skin line, posted by Instagram beauty account @trendmood1 on July 13—a month and a half after his review. Why keep the beef going long after the review?

According to InTouch Weekly, a few Instagram followers had the same questions I did and asked Star what was up, one writing, “Mhh.. Wasn’t you tired of drama? Are you the same who said you will not involve in any scandal coming? You can’t keep with your own words… Be consistent and practice what you speak.” He responded by calling her products “a money grab,” and added: “You should probably have a seat, because as a human being on this planet I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases, it’s also my job… Her first skin care drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab so relax before trying to come for me. I’d rather save millions of people money then letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.” Okay.



Jenner, as you can imagine, has yet to respond. I doubt she will.

Never forget when Star also came after her $360 16-piece makeup brush set in 2017, or his politely indifferent review of her Kylighters. I guess your opinions change whether or not you’re on the press list.