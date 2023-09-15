The Revealing Reads, 4K Spider-Verses, and Ex-Country Anthems That Got Us Through the Week

Maren Morris - The Tree (Official Video)

On Friday, Morris released a two-song EP, meant to mark her official departure from country music. (She’s left Columbia Nashville for Columbia Records.) “But the further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it,” she told the Los Angeles Times. She’s previously called out Jason Aldean and his wife, “Insurrection Barbie,” for their transphobic views and told the LA Times of his “Try That in a Small Town” success: “People are streaming these songs out of spite. Music is supposed to be the voice of the oppressed—the actual oppressed. And now it’s being used as this really toxic weapon in culture wars.”

“The Tree,” and the accompanying music video, speak clearly to her disillusionment with the genre and why she’s finally walked away. “The rot at the roots is the root of the problem/But you wanna blame it on me,” she sings. “I’ll never stop growin’, wherever I’m goin’/Hope I’m not the only one.” It’s a rousing, foot-stomping anthem that, even if you’re not in the midst of giving the middle finger to an entire misogynistic industry, will inspire you to leave anything or anyone that’s pissing you off behind. It’s the type of song that makes me both grateful and proud to be a fan. —Lauren Tousignant