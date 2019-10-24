A Supposedly Feminist Website

The Modern Girl’s Guide to Going to Prison for Three Weeks

Maria Sherman
Filed to:college admissions scandal
6.4K
23
Save
Image: Getty

With all of the excitement surrounding Felicity Huffman’s fashionable jail garb and Aunt Becky’s will-she or won’t-she relationship with potential prison time, it’s important to remember that the ongoing college admissions scandal encompasses dozens more  rich and/or famous people. Such is the case of Jane Buckingham. She is a Beverly Hills marketing executive and proud author of The Modern Girl’s Guide series, which hilariously includes titles like 2006's The Modern Girl’s Guide to Motherhood and 2010's The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Buckingham was sentenced to three weeks in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in May. Buckingham admitted to paying $35,000 of an agreed $50,000 sum, made out to a fake charity operated by admission scandal ring leader Rick Singer with the rest to be funded by her ex-husband Marcus Buckingham. In return, Singer’s partner in crime, Harvard grad Mark Riddell, would take the ACT for her son Jack Buckingham. As you may recall, her son is the one with the handwriting that was so awful, it went viral.

Advertisement

In court documents, a transcribed phone call between Buckingham and Singer revealed she told him, “I know this is craziness, I know it is. I need you to get him into USC, and then I need you to cure cancer and [make peace] in the Middle East.” Where’s The Modern Girl’s Guide to Being Fucking Rude?

I’ve never read The Modern Girl’s Guide to Motherhood or any in her series because I am less “modern girl” and more “gelatinous monster who feeds on the souls of the wealthy,” but something tells me she forgot the step where a good parent pays bribes to get their dumb kid into a school they’re not qualified to attend. Also, Buckingham is definitely the inspiration behind Lisa Edelstein’s character Abby McCarthy on the Bravo show Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, right? They must bring it back now and dramatize how this chapter plays out. It’s much too juicy to pass up.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

In Prison Fashion, There Can Be Only One Victor: Martha Stewart vs. Felicity Huffman
Can Someone Please Tell Me if Aunt Becky is Going to Prison or Not?
Neither Olivia Jade Nor the Other One Are Currently Enrolled at USC
Felicity Huffman Reportedly Would Not Take Aunt Becky's Calls
Everything the Fake Aunt Becky in Lifetime's College Admissions Scandal Movie Taught Me
Lori Loughlin Could Face a 'Substantially Higher' Sentence Than Felicity Huffman
How to DIY Your Own Sexy College Admissions Crime Mom Costume
Questions I'd Like Answered in Aunt Becky's Tell-All Book
Hedge Fund Billionaire Reportedly Donated $37.3 Million to Ensure His Kids Got Into Their Preferred Ivy League Schools

About the author

Maria Sherman
Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My book on boy bands is out in 2020.

Posts