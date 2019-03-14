Screenshot: U.S. District Court

Jack Buckingham, the son of Los Angeles “boutique marketing” firm CEO Jane Buckingham who allegedly paid $50,000 in the alleged college admissions scam to get someone to take Jack’s college entrance exam, has publicly apologized for being “unknowingly involved” in the scheme.

Despite admitting it was “not a smart thing to say anything,” Buckingham told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I know there are millions of kids out there both wealthy and less fortunate who grind their ass off just to have a shot at the college of their dreams. I am upset that I was unknowingly involved in a large scheme that helps give kids who may not work as hard as others an advantage over those who truly deserve those spots.”

“I am sorry though I know my word does not mean much to many people at the moment,” he continued. “While the situation I am going through is not a pleasant one, I take comfort in the fact that this might help finally cut down on money and wealth being such a heavy factor in college admissions. Instead, I hope colleges may prioritize [looking at] an applicants’ character, intellect and other qualities over everything else.”

Not only did Jane Buckingham have Jack send in a sample of his handwriting so someone could accurately copy his writing for the test, according to court docs she also made fun of her son’s intelligence. “I know this is craziness, I know it is,” she said. “And then I need you to get him into USC, and then I need you to cure cancer and [make peace] in the Middle East.” Upon sending the handwriting sample, Buckingham said, “Good luck with this.”