A lot of fashion discourse online can be so infuriating it makes you want to rip your clothes off and walk straight into a burning forest. It tends to run the gamut between “Are thrift stores fascist?” to “My earrings are Kendra Scott, my bracelet is Kendra Scott.” But amidst the cacophony is Rian Phin, a fashion theorist whose YouTube video essays and TikToks break down visual culture, runway shows, and fashion evolution. Her extensive and obsessive knowledge and the time and care she takes exploring her ideas feel both fundamental and indulgent to watch.

Especially in contrast to the hot take-athon of social media, these potent and brainy deep dives—a recent one I loved was about the “mysterious mundane” online photo culture and how it bleeds into fashion—feel like wading into warm waters that are a little too deep for me to stand in.

Watching her videos will change how you think about your own clothes and the clothes of those around you, which, in the fashion corner of the internet that is so hellbent on forcing you to constantly consume, is a welcomed respite. —Kady Ruth Ashcraft