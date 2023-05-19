It’s been another long week but the weekend before Memorial Day is meant to be lazy, relaxing, reflective: Summer’s nearly here, so use this time to store up your energy and savor some final moments of peace. Listen to some tunes, scroll through some ’toks, and peruse photos of famous people wearing gorgeous gowns in France. The Jez staff has rounded up all the books and music we’ve been loving for you to enjoy during one last weekend of hibernation before the temperatures soar and the Aperol Spritzes flow.
(If you’d would like to recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”)