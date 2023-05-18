Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Texas bill has already drawn a potential legal challenge. Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, and Transgender Law Center announced Thursday that the organizations will sue the state of Texas if the trans youth healthcare ban goes into law. Their suit—aimed at protecting the rights of trans people under 18 to access medically necessary healthcare—will be yet another massive financial undertaking for the state of Texas.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to protect transgender youth in Texas from being stripped of access to health care that keeps them healthy and alive,” the organizations said in a joint statement to media on Thursday. “Coming on top of the effort last year to classify providing medically necessary and scientifically proven care to transgender youth as child abuse and threatening to tear Texas families with transgender children apart, an effort currently blocked in state court, Texas lawmakers have seen fit to double down.”

While this bill will make Texas the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for children, similar laws in states like Alabama and Arkansas have already been halted in federal court, and legal challenges have been filed against others in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Montana.

The LGBTQ-rights coalition says having access to gender-affirming care—whether that’s hormones or social transitioning like being allowed to grow their hair or use a new name—just allows kids and teens to succeed and live authentically. “We will defend the rights of transgender youth in court, just as we have done in other states engaging in this anti-science and discriminatory fear-mongering,” they said.