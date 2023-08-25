The Comedy Specials, Country Songs, and Yassified Mugshots That Got Us Through the Week

John Early: Now More Than Ever | Official Trailer | HBO

If you’re in need of some catharsis in the form of beautiful vocals, commitment to the bit, and sensual rumination creating a divine hour of comedy, do I have a recommendation for you. John Early’s latest special on Max is an indulgent mix of music and comedy that, like all of Early’s work, made me laugh until I wept.

Advertisement

Early’s comedy does such a fluid and thorough job of uncovering and playing with the discrepancies of modern life as it’s discussed versus as it actually is. It never feels pedantic or caustic, but rather mischievous and thoughtful. There’s a joke about the syntax of Apple’s privacy policy that I’ve thought about every single day since attending the taping of the show last winter. Watching this hour is watching an hour of a genius at work!!!! —Kady Ruth Ashcraft