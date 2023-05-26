I finished Emma Cline’s new novel, The Guest, three days ago, and it’s been sitting in my brain, gnawing away any time I’ve fallen into a sense of comfort or contentment. Not because it was bad; the opposite! The Guest is expertly crafted to unsettle you. As my colleague Rich Juzwiask put it in his review last week, reading this carries the risk of developing “an itchiness resulting from the fear that something really, really bad is going to happen and the inability to look away.”



The novel takes place within a single week at the end of the summer in the Hamptons, but otherwise steers away from any logistical specifics in its characters’ lives. We get a few flashbacks from Alex, a 22-year-old (former?) sex worker who is at once depressingly bereft of naivete yet blindingly confident, but we don’t know anything about her life or how she got linked up with the guy she stole an unspecified amount of money from (and who is now loosely, ominously after her). Nor do we know any details about her boyfriend-or-sugar-daddy, Simon, or the semi-tragic young man she links up with in the latter half of the book, whose patheticness and anger issues become more and more apparent as the plot throttles toward the finish line. Alex slides between two worlds—being broke and effectively homeless in New York City, and faking it until she (sort of) makes it in the world of the 0.001%—and on any given page, she is desperately trying to cling on to the latter. What makes this such a good book is seeing just how close those efforts get her, and wondering about how miserable her potential failure might be. —Nora Biette-Timmons