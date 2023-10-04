Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas to Spend 4 Days Trying to Solve a Heap of Issues in Mediation

Over the last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s messy separation has seen one outrageously public twist after another, what with the cringe attempts by Jonas’ camp to unsubtly shade Turner’s fitness as a parent, Turner’s bombshell lawsuit, and the incredible development of her close friendship with Taylor Swift, another of Jonas’ exes. N ow, it seems the former couple will have to spend four days trying to work out some of their issues face to face.

Page Six reported that Jonas and Turner are set to start mediation today. The exes, whose attorneys appeared in federal court in Manhattan for a pretrial conference on Tuesday amid the custody dispute over their two daughters, will reportedly try to resolve a number of disagreements in mediation—including establishing a parenting plan for the kids (Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1).

Advertisement

Ahead of mediation this week, a New York judge also set a date for the beginning of their custody trial for Jan. 2. The move is in Jonas’ favor, as Page Six reports that Jonas’ attorney requested that the trial begin after the Jonas Brothers tour wraps on Dec. 9, while Turner’s attorney requested that the trial begin earlier than Jan. 2 due to her own work commitments. In the meantime, Turner’s attorney reportedly assured the judge that the “parties are both seeing their children in a very unfettered way,” despite the split.



Turner sued Jonas last month, alleging that he wasn’t allowing her to take their kids to England with her despite a previous agreement that their daughters would be raised there. In her suit, she claimed that Jonas withheld the girls’ passports from her—and that she only learned he’d filed for divorce through the media. (Jonas has denied these allegations.) As of last week, Turner and Jonas agreed their daughters will remain in New York as they work out their legal disagreements.

Advertisement Advertisement

And apparently, when the girls are in Turner’s care, they’re taking refuge with her at one of Swift’s NYC properties. What news cycle isn’t this woman starring in??