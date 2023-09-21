Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas, Claims He Won’t Send Daughters Home to England

Sophie Turner somehow managed to stop partying for one full day—Joe Jonas’ characterization, certainly not mine—to sue her estranged husband, demanding the return of their two young daughters back to England.



On Thursday morning, Page Six reported that Turner filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan court seeking “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Turner alleges that Jonas, who filed for divorce earlier this month in a Miami court, had agreed at one point that England, where Turner is from, would be the family’s “forever home.” The documents also reportedly state that Turner found out about Jonas’ plan to divorce her through the media. You might want to stay in Miami, Joe, but if this is true, you’re headed somewhere much warmer than that!

Jonas recently had the kids during his Jonas Brothers’ tour because his schedule was more accommodating, compared to Turner’s filming schedule this summer, according to court documents viewed by Page Six. But now Turner says that he is withholding the children’s passports in the aftermath of the split.

“He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother,” the suit claims.

This is a nasty turn for a divorce that already had folks raising their eyebrows at the PR spin Jonas’ team aggressively pushed. Despite the former couple releasing a straightforward and polite statement about their separation, sources attempting to paint Turner in a negative light and making Jonas out to be Dad of the Year kept popping up in tabloids. Reports of her partying, a conveniently timed photo op of Jonas and his daughters, and a conspicuous story about Turner being captured saying something notable about her marriage on a Ring doorbell camera gave the public pause as to what his intentions might actually be.

Tuner and Jonas’s reps did not provide comment to Page Six.

On Tuesday evening, Turner was spotted with Jonas’ long-ago ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, dining in lower Manhattan—Turner’s first public outing since the announce of her divorce. While I obviously do not know the timeline of Turner’s plans to file this suit, I like to think a restorative and powerful shit-talking session with Taylor egged her on.