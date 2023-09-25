Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids Will Stay in New York for Now

On Monday morning, following a particularly contentious week between the newly separated couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agreed to have their two young children remain in New York for the time being.

According to Daily Mail, both Turner and Jonas have signed an interim consent order that bans either parent from removing their children from New York’s Southern and Eastern districts, a jurisdiction that includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. The order, which was proposed by Turner’s lawyer, aims to “protect the well-being of the (children) involved” as well as “prevent the (children’s) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition.”

The couple is due in court for a pretrial conference on October 3, according to Daily Mail.

This agreement is a slight reprieve from the tense back and forth between the estranged couple that escalated last week. Turner filed a lawsuit on Thursday to have the two children brought back to England and claimed that Jonas was withholding the kids’ passports. The suit also alleged that Turner found out about Jonas’ plans to divorce her through the media after they’d had a big fight in August.

A representative for Jonas denied these claims and said in a statement, “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK.” In a statement to the New York Times, Jonas’s rep said that, had he given Turner their children’s passports, it would have violated state law in Florida, where he filed for divorce and where the family once owned a home. (Florida state law does not allow children to be out of state for more than 60 days during divorce proceedings. His rep did not appear to comment on the fact that you can go to England for fewer than 60 days at a time.)

Turner’s suit also included the detail that the couple had found a home in Oxford, England, this past July and planned to complete the sale in early December—a detail that makes the sudden news of their divorce even more confounding.

For the time being, however, the children and, I imagine, Turner and Jonas (when he’s not touring) will make New York City their home base (unless they want to set down temporary roots in Long Island or upstate). Perhaps that means we have many more Taylor Swift-Turner downtown dinners to look forward to?

