Sad Former Reality TV Star Rides His Beer Kart Into the Sunset

Image : BACKGRID ( Backgrid )

On Saturday, chaos merchant and reality television menace Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright announced they were departing their only jobs, as “stars” on Bravo’s once-hit show Vanderpump Rules. On Instagram, he wrote: “Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. ” Presumably, those “new endeavors” will be a podcast, or maybe that beer cheese “business” from a few seasons ago.

In the meantime, Jax Taylor is officially unemployed, with plenty of time to waste. It’s probably why he skulked on his beer cooler go-k art for most of Sunday and puttered around—where was it that they live again?—the San Fernando Valley. His face looked sad, as much as Jax Taylor is capable of any emotion that isn’t rage, while he and his little scooter plodded along, altogether an image of a man who knows the best years are probably behind him.



Perhaps he mosey ed along and thought about all the ex-girlfriends he had cheated on through the years. Or best friends whose girlfriends he has slept with. Or best friends he has beaten up in fits of rage. Or women he’s yelled at, and coworkers who’ve felt threatened and menaced by his very presence. Perhaps he contemplated that time he called Faith Stowers a criminal who was “wanted by police for grand theft auto,” around the time his other co-workers called the police on her out of spite. Or maybe he reminisced on that Instagram post where Cartwright refused to show a speck of sympathy for Stowers after Cartwright’s best friends called the police on her, and instead made the whole thing about herself: “If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax,” wrote Cartwright, “ but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”



Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, the two who called the police on Stowers, have already been fired from Vanderpump Rules. And now Taylor and Cartwright are gone too .

At least the man still has his go-kart full of beer.