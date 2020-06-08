Stassi and Kristen Are Like, Super Sorry for Calling the Cops on Faith Stowers, But Are They Really?

Image : Getty

Last week, former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers revealed in an Instagram Live that back in 2018, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the cops on her after finding out she was sleeping with Jax Taylor—of all people! They told whatever official answered the phone that Stowers had been robbing people in Los Angeles, citing a racist Daily Mail article about a completely different black woman accused of the same thing. “This is, like, a true story,” Stowers claimed in her Live. “I heard this from Stassi during an interview.” Doute, never one to make particularly smart decisions about her career or public image, even tweeted the article out.



N ow Schroeder and Doute have apologized, both via Instagram, claiming they will “take accountability” for their actions. Sure!

Schroeder is obsessed with the aesthetics of “basic”—which really means white, even if her publisher didn’t put it on the cover of Next Level Basic. Throughout the book, she telegraphs various trappings of modern white womanhood: bitchiness, iced coffee, balayages, watching the Kardashians, brunch selfies. A natural addition would have been a chapter on calling the cops on your black coworkers over petty “boy drama.” Doute, meanwhile, is about to publish her own book, He’s Making You Crazy. A question: Does Jax Taylor still have enough power over her, to influence an apology that somehow includes the line: “Although my actions were not racially driven?” I’m genuinely asking! It’s the only way I can explain how a woman who claims to be “learning” and “processing” the uprising outside her window can simultaneously lecture those protestors about “looting.”



Funny enough, the most recent Instagram posts for Doute and Schroeder, before their apologies, was a black square. Incredible! Now we just wait for the official statement from Lisa Vanderpump, claiming that although what these two did was violent and cruel, they deserve to be forgiven. What is it she told the cast after Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni said the n-word? “If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job.”



Read the room, Khloe. I’m being serious—read the room! The Kardashians have experienced an unnatural grace period these last two weeks, and I’d hate to see Khloe ruin it over a TikTok! Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe “doesn’t understand” why Cynthia Erivo mocked her fresh new look. “She feels good in her own skin,” the source said, “and didn’t even know Cynthia posted what she did.”

Again, I ask this lady to read the room. Read the room, Khloe! Seriously, read the room. (Read the room!) Are you reading the room yet? [Hollywood Life]



