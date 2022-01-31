These days, it’s all the rage to either get back together with your ex or have a baby, and our beloved Rihanna has received the memo: The singer is reportedly pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.



Over the weekend, Rih was bopping around New York City in the snow with an extremely weather appropriate outfit composed of a fluffy pink, vintage Chanel coat that was unbuttoned to reveal her belly. Her bump was accessorized with jewels, pearls, and a gold cross, as it should be. She was seen hand-in-hand with the rapper on the streets in Harlem.

Rih and Rocky have been friends since the early 2010s, when they collaborated on Rihanna’s single “Cockiness (Love It)“ and later performed it together at the MTV Video Music Awards. They’ve since had a very public friendship, which only shifted in 2020 when Rih split from her longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Later that year, rumors cropped up that she and A$AP Rocky were doing the damn thing. In July 2020, Rocky even posed alongside Rih in a Fenty Skin campaign and did several interviews together to promote it.

After months of speculation and the pair having been spotted out together many, many times, Rocky confirmed that he was head-over-heels for the Barbadian singer, telling GQ in May 2021 that she’s “the love of my life” and calling her “my lady.” He also gushed that it felt “so much better” to be in a relationship, particularly with Rih, because, “she amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He also alluded to wanting to be a dad, responding to a question about fatherhood by saying: “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” We are so looking forward to this very fly child.

Jezebel has reached out to reps for both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna and will let you know immediately should we hear anything back.