For a few hours yesterday, it looked like the world of celebrity gossip was poised to break a story so big that it would have turned The Slap into the stuff of distant memory. R umors shot across social media that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split up. Folks got out their Drake memes, and everyone was preparing to turn Rocky into the internet’s most hated man—until the denials started pouring in.

Sources told TMZ and Page Six that the rumors are unfounded, and on Friday, the woman that Rocky was accused of cheating with, a designer for Rihanna’s Fenty clothing brand, Amin a Muaddi, posted her own statement to Instagram.

“I’ve always believed that an unf ounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously,” the designer, Amina Muaddi, wrote. “However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life, and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

The rumors seem to have been sparked by a tweet from influencer Louis Pisano, who wrote yesterday that the Rihanna and Rocky split after she caught him cheating with Muaddi, and that things “apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.”

Much of social media seemed pretty ready to believe the story, which might have something to do with the fact that Rocky has already gone on the record about cheating in the past. In 2015, he seemed to suggest that he’d cheated on a girlfriend with singer Rita Ora. He didn’t even appear contrite—instead, Rocky released a song in which he said Ora had a “big mouth,” and claimed that he “jizzed up all in her mouth and made the bitch bounce.”

“I’m not saying she’s a terrible person,” he later said in an interview with the BBC. “I’m just saying that when I was in a relationship and I did things with her that I wasn’t supposed to do, she had a big mouth.”

So, yeah, people had reason to perhaps believe the rumors. There’s just one thing though: Pisano isn’t a reporter, they’re just a social media personality that Interview magazine dubbed “Instagram’s Messiest Fashion Influencer.” They sound like a hell of a follow, but maybe not the best source for breaking news.