Image: Getty

As internet legend goes, Bill Murray occasionally appears out of nowhere to chill with unsuspecting fans, giving them the thrill of a lifetime and leaving them with the adage “No one will ever believe you.” But that tale is one we want to believe. Much harder for fans to accept are the allegations of substance-fueled abuse that regularly pop up in connection with the man we seem determined to make our cranky-but-lovable hero both on camera and off regardless of how that persona jives with reality.



The latest allegations come from Richard Dreyfuss, who starred with Murray in the 1991 comedy What About Bob? and claims that on-set, Murray was a nightmare:

“I didn’t talk about it for years. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was,” Dreyfuss said. “He came back from dinner [one night] walked in and I said, ‘Read this [script tweak], I think it’s really funny.’ And he put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!’”

From there, Dreyfuss says the attack got physical:

“There was no time to react, because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

Advertisement

The rumor about Murray punching universally-acknowledged dickbag Chevy Chase backstage at SNL is pretty widely known, but perhaps less well known are his ex-wife Jennifer Butler’s allegations that he hit her in the face and said she was “lucky he didn’t kill her.”

Of course, Dreyfuss himself has been accused of on-set sexual harassment, so maybe it’s safe to assume that every legendary actor you love is most likely in the running for shittiest man in Hollywood until video of them rescuing kittens from a burning animal shelter is released and even then probably hang on to your suspicions.

Advertisement

[People]

The Kardashians employ probably give or take a billion people. How did no one pipe up to argue that naming a line of shapewear Kimono and then trying to trademark the term might lead to a bit of bad PR? And why the bloody hell did no one stop Kim from releasing a statement saying that her full-body panties actually honor Japanese culture? Reading this statement makes me think everyone she’s ever met, employed, or spoken about Kimono with must actively want the Internet to yell at her:

“I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture.”

Advertisement

Ah yes, as many historians have noted, nothing demonstrates superior knowledge about millennia of Japanese culture quite like a one-legged girdle.

[E! News]