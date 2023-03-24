Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are Headed to Divorcetown

I am so sad to report that the Friday evening news dump is not that Donald Trump is indicted. It’s that Reese Witherspoon, 47, and her tall agent husband Jim Toth, 51, are divorcing. In the most simple white grid post on Instagram, Witherspoon shared why the pair is splitting after 11 years of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share...” Witherspoon’s post starts, honestly faking us out a bit. I honestly expected a pregnancy announcement! It’s not unheard of among celebrities in their 40s.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” the statement reads. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim.”

Advertisement

It has all the hallmarks of a traditional celebrity statement, without the aesthetics of a Notes app post. The pair will continue co-parenting their 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and it sound s like Toth will probably be a part of the lives of Ava and Deacon, Witherspoon’s children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. (While I have you here, do you think those kids are more duplicates of Witherspoon or Phillippe? I think they take after their their dad. )

Witherspoon and Toth were literally days away from their 12th anniversary. A source from one camp told People that they are “the best of friends,” that it’s really “an amicable decision,” and that they want to make “this as smooth as possible for everyone.” In other words, a conscious uncoupling.

At this rate, being an amicable divorce in Hollywood is such a low bar to cross, but maybe the Wilde/Sudeikis camp can take some notes.