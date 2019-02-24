Image: via Getty

R. Kelly surrendered to Chicago police on Friday after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He cannot afford to post bail, according to reports, and so on Saturday night he spent a second night in jail.

Kelly is accused of abusing four women, three of whom were minors ranging from 13 to 16 years old, between 2008 and 2010. CBS News reports that on Saturday Judge John F. Lyke Jr. set his bond at $1 million, or $250,000 for each victim. Kelly needs to pay $100,000 to get out, but was unable to produce the cash.

His attorney says he’ll be out in a few days:

Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s attorney, issued a statement late Sunday night. “R. Kelly’s spirits are good. Kelly is expected to bond out tomorrow (Monday),” Greenberg said. “Right now he’s being held in the hospital area of the jail for security reasons, he’s not sick or suicidal. It’s easier for the sheriff and more secure that he’s not in general population. Kelly will be in court around 10 a.m. ET and should be released shortly afterwards.”

Kelly, who for years has been accused repeatedly of sexually abusing minors, is now the subject of a slew of criminal investigations spanning three states. In addition to the charges in Chicago, there are grand juries planning to convene in both the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, as well as in Fulton County, Georgia.

At least one of the investigations was prompted by the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which aired in January. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly looking into reports that Kelly kept women, including those who were underage, in a “sex cult” inside his Duluth, Georgia home.

Kelly denies all the accusations against him.